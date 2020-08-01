Mom’s Intervention

The former X Factor judge’s mother, Lynne Spears, filed court documents on May 6, 2019, to request to be updated on the details of Britney’s conservatorship. (She and Jamie divorced in 2002.) “Legally Jamie, as the conservator, has more of a say in Britney’s life than Lynne, as the mother,” a source explained to Us. “This filing is not Lynne’s attempt to take control of the conservatorship from Jamie; she simply wants to know what’s going on and feels she should have that right just as much as Jamie does.”