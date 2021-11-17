Britney Spears’ Conservatorship, Mental Health Battle Explained

Officially Over

A judge ended the conservatorship during a November 2021 court hearing, causing cheers to erupt from the crowd gathered outside the building. “The record is clear, the time is clear,” Rosengart said. “The time has come today to end the conservatorship.”

Montgomery’s attorney, meanwhile, assured, “Ms. Montgomery will be there for her. There is no reason that this termination cannot happen. The termination of [the conservatorship of] the person can happen today.”

Britney, for her part, celebrated the news via Instagram. “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!!” she captioned a video of well-wishers outside the courthouse. “Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen???? #FreedBritney.”

Asghari also showed support for his fiancée, posting an Instagram photo of the word “freedom” against a pink backdrop. “History was made today,” he wrote. “Britney is Free!”