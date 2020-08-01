Order of Protection

On May 8, 2019, Britney was granted a restraining order against Sam Lutfi, who once claimed to be her manager and had been accused of drugging her in 2008, which he denied. The singer’s attorneys said in court documents that she wanted protection for herself, her parents and her sons against the “severe mental trauma” that Lutfi allegedly caused by sending threatening messages about #FreeBritney to her family. Lutfi claimed he had not contacted Britney since 2009, and his attorney alleged that the restraining order being granted violated his client’s “constitutional rights.”