Britney Spears’ Conservatorship, Mental Health Battle Explained

Refusing More Funds

After Jamie expressed plans to step down after resolving issues such as “the pending Twelfth Account and a final account,” Britney’s attorney hit back at the request.

In a supplemental petition on August 30, Rosengart explained that the singer’s father would not be getting any more money. According to the legal docs, Jamie was requesting payments for “continu[ing] to do my best to keep current regarding the music, advertising and entertainment business,” as well as legal work involving “public, media, and social media attention.”

Rosengart added that Jamie and his legal team were “now on notice” after the request.

“The status quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted,” Rosengart wrote in the docs. “Mr. Spears’s blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears’s estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter.”