Seeking a Permanent Change

Britney requested to have Jamie removed as “the conservator of her person” and as the “sole conservator of her estate” on August 17, 2020, stating in court documents that she is “strongly opposed” to him returning and that she wants Montgomery to permanently take over. In the filing, her attorney also broke down Britney’s case into three phases: “triage” (2008), her “performing years” and present day, stating that she has no “desire … to perform at this time.” A source later exclusively told Us, “Britney does want the conservatorship of her as a person to end, but she was concerned that Jamie could attempt to have the temporary conservator removed. There has been significant improvement in Britney’s overall medical treatment plan, which has been attributed to no longer having her father in charge of her personal life.”