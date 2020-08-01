Jamie’s Side

Jamie shut down speculation about Britney’s conservatorship when he fired back at #FreeBritney “conspiracy theorists” on August 1, 2020. “The world don’t have a clue. It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business,” he told Page Six. “I love my daughter. I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private.”

Jamie also denied rumors that he’s stolen from his eldest daughter’s estate, saying, “I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year. How the hell would I steal something?”