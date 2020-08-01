Setting the Record Straight

Jamie shut down speculation about Britney’s conservatorship case when he fired back at #FreeBritney “conspiracy theorists.” “All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything,” Jamie told New York Post’s Page Six on August 1, 2020. “The world don’t have a clue. It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.” He added, “I love my daughter. I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private.” Her father also denied rumors that he’s stolen from his daughter’s estate. “I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year,” he said. “How the hell would I steal something?”