No Family Allowed

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021 that the pop star’s family would not be in attendance at her wedding to Asghari.

“Britney can’t wait to get married and truly start her life. They’ve already begun planning, and she is so happy she gets to finally make these decisions,” the insider told Us at the time, adding, “as of now, there will be none of her family who is invited to wedding,” following the end of her conservatorship and her very public feud with her family.