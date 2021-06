‘Enslaved’

Britney said she felt “enslaved” to her father and had been lying and telling fans she’s “happy” when that’s not the case.

“I thought I just maybe I said that enough. Because I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it,” she said. “But now I’m telling you the truth. OK? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry. It’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day.”