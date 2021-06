Family Silence

The “Circus” singer called out her family members for letting her father continue to control her finances and life. “My family didn’t do a goddamn thing,” she said. “Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad. My dad acted like he didn’t know that I was told I had to be tested over the Christmas holidays before they sent me away, when my kids went home to Louisiana. He was the one who approved all of it. My whole family did nothing.”