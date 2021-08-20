Britney Spears’ Ups and Downs Over the Years

2018

Britney and Federline’s relationship was back in the news after he filed for more child support following the “Make Me” songstress’ successful Vegas residency. “[Britney is] angry Kevin is asking for more money because she pays for everything,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. “Those boys are her world. She is an amazing mother.”

The exes reached an agreement in September 2018, with the Crossroads star paying the DJ an additional $15,000 a month. Their original agreement had her giving Federline $20,000 a month.