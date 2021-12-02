Britney Spears’ Ups and Downs Over the Years

2021

Britney’s conservatorship officially ended in November 2021 after 13 years. “The record is clear, the time is clear,” her attorney said during the court hearing. “The time has come today to end the conservatorship.”

The “Gimme More” singer reacted to the ruling by posting an Instagram video of her fans celebrating the win outside the courthouse. “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!!” she wrote. “Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen???? #FreedBritney.”