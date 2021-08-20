Britney Spears’ Ups and Downs Over the Years

2021

In June 2021, Britney broke her silence about her 13-year conservatorship during a 20-minute address to the court that was full of bombshell revelations. She said she felt “enslaved” by her father, adding that she had been forced to take lithium against her will, among other things. “You know, fake it till you make it, but now I’m telling you the truth, I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry it’s insane,” she said. “I cry every day.”

The singer also claimed that she wanted to have another child, but her conservators had prevented her from going to the doctor to have her IUD removed. “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” she told the court. “I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told with the conservatorship I was not able to get married and have a baby.”