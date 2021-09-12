Britney Spears’ Ups and Downs Over the Years

2021

In August 2021, Us confirmed that Britney was under investigation for battery after her housekeeper claimed that the performer slapped a cell phone out of her hands.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told Us that the alleged altercation occurred at the Grammy winner’s California home and that there were no injuries at that time.

Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart responded to the accusations in a statement to Us.

“This is overblown sensational tabloid fodder — nothing more than a manufactured ‘he said, she said’ regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever,” he said. “Anyone can make an accusation, but this should have been closed immediately.”

The following day, TMZ reported that the incident was allegedly related to the housekeeper’s concerns about Britney’s dogs.

After the singer asked a dog sitter to take them to the vet, the animals were reportedly not seen again. When Britney asked about their whereabouts, the housekeeper claimed she was concerned about the dogs being neglected and that is when the alleged altercation happened.