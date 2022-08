2022

Britney released her first single after her conservatorship was terminated, duetting with Elton John for a reimagined version of his 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer.”

“Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years 🎶 !!!! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial 🚀!!!!” she tweeted in August. “I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more 🧘🏼‍♀️ and learning my space is valuable and precious !!!”