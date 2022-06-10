Britney Spears’ Ups and Downs Over the Years

2022

Britney announced that she was expecting her third child in April 2022 with fiancé Sam Asghari. However, one month later, they revealed that she suffered a pregnancy loss.

“It is with out deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” they shared in a joint statement in May 2022. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”