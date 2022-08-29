Britney Spears’ Ups and Downs Over the Years

2022

Britney shared a since-deleted, 22-minute-long audio clip detailing the “pure abuse” she allegedly suffered at the hands of her family. In addition to claiming that her 13-year conservatorship was “pre-meditated” and “set up” by her parents, per Variety — which she claims was kicked off by Jamie and Lynne staging a medical emergency — she got candid about her emotions when wondering how her family was allowed to “get away” with the alleged abuse.

“How the f—k did they get away with it? How is there a God? Is there a God?” she questioned in the YouTube video, getting emotional. “I was so, so weak … I was scared, broken. I’m sharing this because I want people to know I’m only human … how can I mend this, if I don’t talk about this?”

My family “literally killed me,” the pop icon posited. “They threw me away. That’s what I felt — I felt like my family threw me away.”