Top 5

Stories

News

Britney Spears’ Ups and Downs With Dad Jamie Spears Over the Years

By
Britney Spears Ups and Downs With Dad Jamie Spears Over the Years
 Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram
23
22 / 23
podcast

A Fearful Family

“This is the day I realized my mom should have scared 😱 my dad in life !!!!! Or possibly just attempted to care !!!” Britney wrote via Instagram in March 2022, alongside a screenshot of a child’s alleged homework, who called their dad a hero who is afraid of their mom.

The songstress continued in her post: “Pss I’ve learned to be like her … I DON’T KNOW 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ that way YOUR SWEET ….. DADDY’S NEVER SCARED, RIGHT MA ???? Psss when moms play their daughters lol 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 … Geez my whole life … if you look up you can see a CHILD WROTE THIS … ONLY THE CHILD KNOWS !!!! Pssssssss and what the child said is the way it should be !!!!”

Back to top