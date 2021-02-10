Britney and Jamie’s Court Battle

During her time out of the spotlight, Britney became more involved in her conservatorship. In August 2020, she filed court documents stating that she was “strongly opposed” to Jamie being the conservator of her person and of her estate. She requested that Montgomery, who temporarily replaced Jamie after his November 2019 health scare, permanently oversee Britney’s personal affairs. She also asked that a “qualified corporate fiduciary” take control of her money. Despite his daughter’s requests, Jamie has continued to fight to stay on the case.