Britney Speaks

The Grammy winner shared her side of the story regarding her father’s role in her conservatorship battle for the first time during a June 2021 court hearing. “It’s my wish and my dream for this to end,” Britney told the judge presiding over the hearing, which she attended virtually. “I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy. If I said that enough, maybe I’d become happy. … I’m in shock. I’m traumatized. … I’m so angry it’s insane.”

Britney called her conservatorship “abusive” and admitted she felt “enslaved” by her father during his reign as her conservator. “He loved the control he had over me, one hundred percent,” the singer claimed.

She continued: “I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years and it’s enough. It’s enough and it makes no sense at all … I’m done. I want to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. … Ma’am, I’m not here to be anyone’s slave.”