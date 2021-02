Britney’s ‘For the Record’ Documentary

Jamie was at Britney’s side throughout her 2008 MTV documentary, Britney: For the Record, as she prepared for her comeback after months of personal setbacks. In one particularly memorable scene, the patriarch whipped up his daughter’s favorite comfort food, telling the camera, “Grits is an old Southern tradition. She’s been eating them since she was born. … Everybody else has Wheaties, but Southern girls’ breakfast of champions is cheese grits.”