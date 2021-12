Conservatorship Over

A judge ruled to end Britney’s conservatorship in November 2021 during a court hearing. “The record is clear, the time is clear,” her attorney said. “The time has come today to end the conservatorship.”

The lawyer added that while his team had “disputes with Mr. Spears’ counsel,” they agreed with an October 2021 report that suggested it is time “to terminate the conservatorship immediately.”