Jamie’s Alleged Abuse
Multiple sources exclusively told Us in September 2019 that police responded to Jamie's California condo the month prior after he got into an argument with his grandson Sean Preston and "shook" the then-13-year-old. Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline subsequently obtained a restraining order against Jamie that prohibited his former father-in-law from coming near Preston or the former couple's youngest son, Jayden. While the Ventura County District Attorney's Office declined to file child abuse charges against Jamie, the incident drove a wedge between Britney and her dad and led Federline to alter his ex-wife's custodial time. "The incident with Jamie and Preston changed everything," a source exclusively told Us in December 2020.