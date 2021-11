Mixed Blessing

After her father was officially suspended as her conservator, Britney took to Instagram to share her thoughts about the situation. “Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do 🌳 !!!” she wrote in October 2021. “Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it’s ok to slow down and breathe 🧘‍♀️!!!!! Only through self love I can pray … love … and support others in return !!!!”