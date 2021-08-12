Officially Filing

In July 2021, Us confirmed that Britney and her new lawyer, Matt Rosengart, had submitted paperwork to have Jamie permanently removed from her conservatorship team. Britney’s mom, Lynne, seemingly supported the move in a fiery declaration, calling out Jamie’s “entirely inappropriate” actions toward their daughter.

“Since this conservatorship has been in place, the relationship between the conservatee and Mr. Spears has dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred of Mr. Spears by the conservatee due to Mr. Spears’ behavior, including his complete control over her, his mistrust of her, his coercion of her, his ‘bartering’ with her over what she can and cannot do for whatever reward or punishment he is willing to mete out, his constant threats, and his decision-making over all aspects of her life,” Lynne claimed at the time.