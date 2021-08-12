One Step Closer

In August 2021, two months after Britney’s bombshell court hearing, Jamie filed court documents agreeing to step down as the conservator of her estate. “Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears’ father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests,” the docs stated.

At the time, the pop star’s lawyer noted in a statement, “We are pleased but not necessarily surprised that Mr. Spears and his lawyer finally recognize that he must be removed. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others.”