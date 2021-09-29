Standing Her Ground

Britney’s attorney filed a supplemental petition on August 30 in response to Jamie agreeing to step down after “a resolution of matters.”

According to Rosengart, Jamie is requesting more money, specifically $1,356,293 for his attorney fees and a $500,000 payment to Tri-Star Sports & Entertainment Group in order to leave his role.

“The status quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted,” Rosengart wrote in the legal docs. “Mr. Spears’s blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears’s estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter.”