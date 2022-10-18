Was Britney’s Conservatorship ‘Pre-Meditated’ by Her Parents?

In a 22-minute audio clip Britney shared via YouTube in August, she alleged that her parents “set up” her 13-year conservatorship

“A woman introduced the idea [of the conservatorship] to my dad, and my mom actually helped him follow through and made it all happen,” the “Gimme More” singer claimed in a since-deleted YouTube video, per Variety, recalling the incident that appeared to kick off her highly-publicized conservatorship. “There were over 200 paparazzi outside my house videotaping me through a window of an ambulance holding me down on a gurney,” she recalled, adding that the incident was orchestrated by Jamie and Lynne.

“It was all basically set up. There were no drugs in my system. No alcohol. No nothing. It was pure abuse,” Britney alleged. “And I haven’t even really shared even half of it.”