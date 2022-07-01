Everything Went Wrong

The Kentucky native noted that although she was invited to Schroeder’s second wedding, she had a hard time getting all her ducks in a row. She didn’t, however, stop trying to make it to Europe despite reports to the contrary.

“[Stassi] sent out the invitations in February, so I knew she was getting married this year, but I didn’t know exactly the date for a long time,” Cartwright told Shay. “I should have planned better on like Cruz’s passport and stuff, but everything was backed up. It was poor planning on my part, but it was so hard to get that passport. It really was. You know me, I just feel guilty. I feel bad.”

Taylor’s wife explained that even though she expediated the paperwork to get her son a passport it “still isn’t here.” Cartwright went on to say that the passport delay wasn’t the only issue that kept her from going in the end.

“It’s been a process for me. It was so nerve-wracking. I was breaking out in hives. I didn’t want to upset them. I wanted to make it and you know I’ve never been away from my baby and it was down to the last minute, ‘Am I going to go by myself? what am I going to do?’” she recalled. “And my mom couldn’t go anymore with me. She was at least going to go with me and then her best friend’s husband passed away so of course she flew home … It was just all these things and I felt so bad. I still feel bad … I’m just trying to give her time. Like maybe in a couple months or I don’t know. Maybe we’ll be able to talk one day and talk it over.”