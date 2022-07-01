‘Off With My Head’ Controversy

In addition to their wedding drama, Schroeder and Cartwright have recently butted heads over the inclusion of personal stories in the New Orleans native’s book, Off With My Head. In the memoir, Schroeder wrote about Cartwright’s pregnancy and consumption of caffeine while expecting — but never told her she was one of the subjects.

“No, she didn’t [give me a heads up]. I got tagged in a couple of things about drinking caffeine and stuff like that. And it was just kind of crazy to me,” Cartwright said. “I didn’t read the book, but people were tagging me. It was like around whenever all of this was going down. I was like, ‘Crap, what is going on?’”

The mother of one noted that the incident described in the book was before she’d announced her pregnancy. “I would do fake shots and I had a Starbucks and I took a picture of that. I didn’t drink that whole coffee [because I was] trying to throw people off that I’m pregnant,” Cartwright recalled. “You all knew that I was pregnant but I hadn’t publicly announced it.”

She added: “I was kind of shocked to see that too but, no, I didn’t know anything about that in advance. It all came out all at the same time when they’re mad at me too and I’m just, like, crying my eyes out. I do not like fighting with my friends at all.”