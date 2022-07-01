Scheana Weighs In on Being ‘Disinvited’

The podcast host added her two cents about the drama between her two pals, noting that she thinks Schroeder “should have more compassion for the situation” especially after Cartwright exhausted all of her options while attempting to make it.

“Let’s point out the fact that you were at her wedding. You were there. You helped plan that,” Shay told her listeners of Cartwright. “This is a second wedding celebration, out of [the] country. … I didn’t like this narrative that I’ve seen online. … insinuating that it was rude that you did this at the last minute and ‘How dare you?'”

The California native, for her part, was one of the Vanderpump Rules stars who was cut from the Italian event after things became too expensive for the couple. “I understand when you [have to] cut costs. I understand her doing that,” Shay explained. “How she did it, it felt very impersonal to me. … To get a screenshot of, like, a pixstitch typed out mass email … and when I got it, I immediately texted her [to ease her stress].”

She continued: “The more I sat on it and the more I looked at it. It was just so impersonal. To not even get a personal message, like, ‘Hey,’ and it was three weeks before the wedding. It was like in mid-April.”