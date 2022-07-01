The Text Message Saga

Cartwright set the record straight after her husband sent text messages that seemingly sparked drama between the couple and Schroeder and Clark before their Italian nuptials in May. “I don’t even know exactly what all he said but I know that he was expressing his doubts and that he didn’t really want to go anymore,” the southern belle explained. “And he was telling their best friend Rob or something and they ended up showing her the message.”

Shay, 37, chimed in, “Anyone should know Jax vents and says s–t he doesn’t even mean,” to which Cartwright agreed, but noted that Taylor was still in the wrong. “Exactly but he shouldn’t have done it and whenever I found out about it, I was very upset with him, but I didn’t know he was doing that. He was venting and rambling off,” the former reality star continued. “I apologized and I was like, ‘I’m so sorry, we still plan on coming.’ And they got really mad at both of us and didn’t talk to us for a couple weeks, like, all this time leading up to going to the wedding. So we didn’t hardly hear from them and I kept saying, ‘I’m so sorry he did that. I didn’t even know it was happening.'”