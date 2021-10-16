When She Took on Refs — and Fans

In October 2021, Matthews complained after a loss against the Buffalo Bills. “Refs are never in our favor,” she tweeted. “Never.”

Some fans were upset that she was taking aim at the referees, but she held her ground, adding, “I said what I said. Y’all so mad.”

A Chiefs fan advised the former soccer player to calm down. “Girl. I need you to stop,” the spectator tweeted. “This was my team long before Patrick was here. It’s not giving the org a good look. Chiefs are bigger than you, me or any one player.”

Matthews clapped back with a smiley face emoji and a short message: “In the nicest way possible… Shut up.”

When one follower noted, “The refs aren’t supposed to be in anybody’s favor though? Soooooo,” Matthews allowed it. “Valid point,” she replied with laughing emojis.