December 2009

Murphy died on Dec. 20, 2009 in Los Angeles at the age of 32 of pneumonia complicated by an iron deficiency, anemia and multiple drug intoxication. “The sudden loss of our beloved Brittany is a terrible tragedy,” her family said in a statement to Us. “She was our daughter, our wife, our love and a shining star.”

Following her sudden death, suspicions turned to her husband, who denied any allegations that he was responsible for her death. “It’s utterly ridiculous that these rumors have [been] perpetuated,” Monjack said in a bizarre tell-all interview with Today in January 2010.

In that same sit down, he also claimed that Hollywood had “blood on their hands” after his wife’s passing.