February 2010

Following the release of Murphy’s final autopsy report, Monjack told Us he found “solace” in the fact that now the world would know his wife had not abused illegal drugs. The report stated that the actress had “elevated levels” of Vicodin and drugs from over-the-counter cold medicine in her system.

“We never hid anything. And that’s been the case with everything in our marriage,” Monjack said. “Maybe with her death, people will start to realize – yes, we had a lot of prescriptions around, but if you look at some of them, they date from 2001!”

However, the coroner’s report stated that Murphy’s death could have been prevented — something Monjack refuted. “Any death could be prevented,” he told Us. “It’s a tragedy.”