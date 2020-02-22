Celebrations Brittany Snow Celebrates Bachelorette Party With Her ‘Pitch Perfect’ Costars Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp By Mariah Cooper February 22, 2020 Courtesy of Anna Camp/Instagram 11 8 / 11 Outfit of the Night Snow showed off her simple bachelorette look. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News