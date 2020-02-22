Celebrations Brittany Snow Celebrates Bachelorette Party With Her ‘Pitch Perfect’ Costars Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp By Mariah Cooper February 22, 2020 Courtesy of Brittany Snow/Instagram 11 4 / 11 Stuck in the Middle Snow was flanked by her friends Camp and Gleason while they were out at a restaurant. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News