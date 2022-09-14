Brittany Snow, Selling the OC's Tyler Stanaland Split: 5 Things to Know

How Did Tyler Meet Brittany?

Stanaland revealed that he and the John Tucker Must Die actress first connected in 2018 when he slid into her Instagram DMs. “I sent a direct message with the most embarrassing pickup line. A dad joke,” he told The Knot in March 2020. Snow, for her part, said she “knew of him” from the social media platform. “My girlfriends and I had an inside joke where my one best friend referred to him as my ‘dream boyfriend who lives in Orange County,’ but I was never gonna meet him,” she said in the same interview. “And then one day I realized he was following me on Instagram. I got really excited.”