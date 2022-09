What Did Tyler Do Before ‘Selling the OC’?

Before becoming a realtor, Stanaland was a professional surfer, but he still finds time to ride the waves when he’s not selling houses. “Real estate and surf actually complement each other well,” he told The Tidalist in March 2022. “Real estate isn’t a 9-to-5, so I somewhat have the flexibility to chase swells or go on trips. And along the way I meet some really cool people that end up being great clients.”