Brittany Snow, Selling the OC's Tyler Stanaland Split: 5 Things to Know

What’s His Connection to Kayla Cardona?

In the first season of Selling the OC, Cardona tried to kiss Stanaland during an office outing. The incident caused a ton of drama among agents at The Oppenheim Group, with some slamming Cardona for her behavior and others implying that Stanaland may have encouraged it. Cardona, for her part, told Us that she doesn’t flirt with someone unless she feels like they’re flirting back. “If I know that someone is definitely not interested — I have a lot more confidence in myself than to just throw myself at someone for no reason,” she explained to Us in August 2022. “I was definitely feeling the reciprocation back and, you know, multiple times. But nothing has ever happened.