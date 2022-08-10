2018

The pair initially connected in “the most millennial way” — via Instagram.

“I knew of Britt for obvious reasons, but she was my unattainable crush forever,” the real estate agent told The Knot in March 2020. “As a man, I used to watch Pitch Perfect with friends and [thought] ‘Brittany Snow… One day.’ But never thinking it would ever happen.”

Eventually, Stanaland worked up the courage to reach out to his celebrity crush. “I sent a direct message with the most embarrassing pickup line. A dad joke,” he recalled to the magazine.

The September Letters cofounder was ultimately impressed by her man’s sense of humor. “I saw his Instagram and knew of him. And was like, ‘That is the best looking man ever,’” Snow told The Knot. “I always knew of him and was like, ‘I’ll never meet him.’ My girlfriends and I had an inside joke where my one best friend referred to him as my ‘dream boyfriend who lives in Orange County,’ but I was never gonna meet him. And then one day I realized he was following me on Instagram. I got really excited.”