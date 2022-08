August 2022

Stanaland claimed his Selling the OC costar Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him multiple times during filming. “On the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that … there isn’t drama,” he said on the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast. “We can all focus on what we should be doing. … It was just … something that, you know, you don’t do to somebody who is married.”