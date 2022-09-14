September 2022

The pair announced their separation after more than two years of marriage.

“After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Stanaland wrote via Instagram alongside a black and white photo of the duo riding the subway. “This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

Snow, for her part, shared the same statement and snap, simply swapping out her name for Stanaland’s