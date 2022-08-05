Trevor Noah Slams Brittney Griner Verdict: 'This Is Some Bulls–t

Trevor Noah

The comedian called the verdict and sentence “some bulls–t” during an episode of The Daily Show. “We all know Russia doesn’t care about what Brittney Griner did,” he said. “This is the same country that’s breaking every human rights law on the planet, but they’re like, ‘That woman has [a] vape cartridge. She’s [a] real criminal.'” He also slammed the WNBA for not paying its players well, which leads to athletes traveling overseas to play in the offseason (as Brittney was doing when she was arrested). “Now if we had more time, we could talk about how this could have been avoided if the WNBA paid their stars enough so they didn’t have to go and play in Russia in the offseason to make money,” Noah quipped.