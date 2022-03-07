Who Is Brittney Griner? What to Know About the WNBA Star Detained in Russia

5. She Plays in Russia During the WNBA’s Off-Season

Like many WNBA players, Brittney plays for teams in other countries during the off-season to supplement her income and stay in shape. She has played for Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg since 2014. The team’s current roster also includes WNBA heavyweights Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot, Jonquel Jones and Allie Quigley. Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, Candace Parker and Maya Moore have also played for UMMC Ekaterinburg, which has won four EuroLeague Women’s championships since Brittney joined the team.