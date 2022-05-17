February 2022

After Brittney’s arrest, Cherelle offered a handful of social media updates to fans. “We love you babe!” the Arkansas native wrote via Instagram in March. “People say ‘stay busy.’ Yet, there’s not a task in this world that could keep any of us from worrying about you. My heart, our hearts, are all skipping beats everyday that goes by. I miss your voice. I miss your presence. You’re our person! There are no words to express this pain. I’m hurting, we’re hurting. We await the day to love on you as a family.”