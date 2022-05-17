June 2020

Brittney marked the pair’s one-year wedding anniversary with a gushing Instagram tribute to her wife. “Your love never wavered with me at any point if anything it grew and you have showed me how to love and how to be loved!” she wrote. “You over the years have also showed me what it takes to Really have a Relationship that takes sacrifices, compassion, understanding, and communication! I have to give you the credit where it’s due! You have opened my eyes to see me for who I truly am!”