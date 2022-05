June 2021

Cherelle celebrated the couple’s second wedding anniversary with a loving Instagram post about her wife. “Forever a party of two ❤️— well— until kids 😂,” she joked. “But for now can we get two of everything please: two tickets, two large popcorns (we don’t share food), one soda & one water (BG ain’t drinking water🤧)! Y’all get the gist! Lol I love you babe.”