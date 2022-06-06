May 2022

Cherelle appeared on Good Morning America to discuss her wife’s ongoing detention and confirmed that she spoke to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken about the situation. “You say she’s top priority, but I wanna see it, and I feel like to see it would be me seeing BG on U.S. soil,” she said of the call. “She’s a political pawn.”

Cherelle, who graduated from law school that same month, noted that her wife only plays in Russia because WNBA salaries are not high enough to cover expenses. “BG would wholeheartedly love to not go overseas,” she explained. “She has only had one Thanksgiving in the States in nine years since she’s been pro, and she misses all that stuff. Just because, you know, she can’t make enough money in the WNBA, like, to sustain her life.”