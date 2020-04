Cordero Is a Father

Cordero and Kloots welcomed their first child, son Elvis, on June 10, 2019. “[He] arrived at 6:41 a.m. this morning. 7lbs and 15oz,” Kloots shared via Instagram. “We are so in love with him already! 💙 56 hour labor (🤪) but mama and baby boy are doing great!”

Since the little boy’s arrival, Elvis has made several appearances on both Cordero and Kloots’ Instagram pages.